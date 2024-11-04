Trump catches up with Harris in latest poll before election

Former US President Donald Trump has caught up with Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race, eliminating a 4% deficit since early October, according to the latest poll commissioned by The New York Post.

Both candidates have received 49% support among likely voters, with 2% saying they would back another candidate.

Harris's support has dropped by 2% since the previous poll, which could mean a potential victory for Trump in the Electoral College - as happened in 2016, when he beat Hillary Clinton despite a minority in the popular vote.

The poll also found a significant gap along age lines, with Harris leading among voters aged 18 to 34 by 20 percentage points, while Trump has a 14-percentage point advantage among voters over 55, who make up a larger part of the US electorate.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5.

