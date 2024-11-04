  1. Politics
Nov 4, 2024, 8:00 AM

Trump catches up with Harris in latest poll before election

Trump catches up with Harris in latest poll before election

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – Former US President Donald Trump has caught up with Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race, eliminating a 4% deficit since early October, according to the latest poll commissioned by a US media.

Former US President Donald Trump has caught up with Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race, eliminating a 4% deficit since early October, according to the latest poll commissioned by The New York Post.

Both candidates have received 49% support among likely voters, with 2% saying they would back another candidate.

Harris's support has dropped by 2% since the previous poll, which could mean a potential victory for Trump in the Electoral College - as happened in 2016, when he beat Hillary Clinton despite a minority in the popular vote.

The poll also found a significant gap along age lines, with Harris leading among voters aged 18 to 34 by 20 percentage points, while Trump has a 14-percentage point advantage among voters over 55, who make up a larger part of the US electorate.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5.

MP/

News ID 223985

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News