DPRK fires ballistic missile towards Sea of Japan

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired a ballistic missile in the early hours of Thursday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to the report, the missile was fired towards the Sea of Japan.

The launch was also reported by the Defense Ministry of Japan, the Kyodo news agency said.

The Kyodo news agency said, citing government sources, that the projectile is likely to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) flying along a steep trajectory.

