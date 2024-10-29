  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Oct 29, 2024, 9:52 AM

Taiwan moves to buy 1,000 attack drones from US

Taiwan moves to buy 1,000 attack drones from US

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence has signed formal agreements with the US government allowing it to buy as many as 1,000 attack drones from defence contractor AeroVironment and defence tech firm Anduril Industries.

Taiwan signed a “letter of offer and acceptance” in late September, the step before signed contracts that specify quantities, dollar values and delivery dates.

Those contracts could be signed soon, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the unannounced action.

A State Department spokesperson declined to comment on any pending Taiwan sales.

The transactions demonstrate “that both Taiwan and the US are learning important lessons from the combat in Ukraine, and turning that knowledge into future procurement”, said Rear Admiral (Ret) Mark Montgomery, a senior director with the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, who has travelled to Taiwan to assess its defence needs.  

MNA/

News ID 223714
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News