Taiwan moves to buy 1,000 attack drones from US

Taiwan signed a “letter of offer and acceptance” in late September, the step before signed contracts that specify quantities, dollar values and delivery dates.

Those contracts could be signed soon, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the unannounced action.

A State Department spokesperson declined to comment on any pending Taiwan sales.

The transactions demonstrate “that both Taiwan and the US are learning important lessons from the combat in Ukraine, and turning that knowledge into future procurement”, said Rear Admiral (Ret) Mark Montgomery, a senior director with the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, who has travelled to Taiwan to assess its defence needs.

