Oct 18, 2024, 9:29 PM

11 killed in multiple-vehicle collision in Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – As many as 11 Iranian citizens were killed and 6 others were injured in a chain reaction or multiple-vehicle on the highway between Saveh in Markazi Province and Hamedan in the wets of the country on Friday.

The head of the information center of the Iranian traffic police Behrooz Khanpoor said that three vehicles were involved in the tragic accident. 

According to the officer, the preliminary reports show that one of the cars diverted its way to the other side of the road and collided with two other vehicles, killing 11 and injuring 6 other who were occupants of those cars. This is while the two sides of the Hamedan-Saveh highway are meters away from each other.

He added that an investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident.

