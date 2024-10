Iran's national kabaddi team won the final match of the sporting event against Pakistan with a score of 41-32.

In earlier matches of the tournament, Team Melli defeated Nepal, Turkmenistan, and Denmark in Group A.

Iran also secured a victory against Kenya 49-30 in the semifinals to advance to the final.

The 2024 World Beach Kabaddi Championship was held in Bandar Anzali, a northern city of Iran, from September 25 to 30.

