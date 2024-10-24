Iraqi Resistance renews drone strikes on occupied Golan

In a statement on Thursday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it hit the target in a drone strike, Iraqi media reported.

Earlier this week, the Iraqi resistance announced that its combatants launched another drone attack on a key Israeli position in the occupied Syrian Golan.

In recent weeks and months, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has targeted critical positions in Eilat and the occupied Golan Heights, warning that further Israeli onslaught on Gaza would lead to an escalation in their retaliatory actions.

The total death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza has exceeded 42,718 since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

