Oct 28, 2024, 9:30 AM

Iraqi Resistance launches drone attack on Israel

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out a fresh drone attack on northern occupied Palestine.

Issuing a statement early on Monday, the Iraq-based Resistance group said that it had attacked a military target north of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

The attack was carried out in support of the people in Lebanon and Gaza and in response to the continuous crimes of the Israeli regime, it added.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

