Ghalibaf attends Hamas office to condole Sinwar martyrdom

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met and held talks with Khaled Qaddoumi, Representative of the Hamas Resistance Movement in Tehran, on Tuesday morning.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been martyred in an Israeli attack in Gaza's Rafah city, Hamas confirmed on Friday.

Before becoming Hamas’ political leader, Sinwar served as the group’s leader in Gaza for seven consecutive years. He spent 22 years in an Israeli prison before being released as part of a prisoner swap in 2011.

