Japanese FM urges restraint amid escalating tensions in ME

According to a statement by the Japanese foreign ministry, on October 21, commencing at 3:40p.m.(Japan Time) for approximately 40 minutes, Mr. IWAYA Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held a telephone talk with H.E. Dr. Seyyed Abbas ARAGHCHI, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At the outset, Minister Araghchi congratulated Minister Iwaya on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Japan.

Minister Iwaya expressed Japan's serious concern about the current increase of tensions in the Middle East, including the recent attack by Iran against Israel. Minister Iwaya then stated that Japan strongly urges all parties concerned, including Iran, to exercise restraint in order to avoid further escalation in the region. Minister Iwaya also requested for Iran's support in securing the safety of Japanese nationals, in case there is an increased tension in the situation.

In response, Minister Araghchi explained the Iranian side's position and efforts, and assured cooperation on the protection of Japanese nationals.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the situation regarding Iran’s nuclear issue. Minister Iwaya stated that further cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) by Iran is essential, the statement also read.

Both sides affirmed to continue the multilayered dialogue between Japan and Iran, including at the foreign ministerial level, for the peace and stability in the Middle East region and the international community, the Japanese foreign ministry's statement concluded.

