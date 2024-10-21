Putin holds talks with UAE President Al Nahyan

The leaders spoke over dinner at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow.

The leaders are expected to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as the situation in the Middle East and North Africa.

Putin and Al Nahyan met less than a year ago, in December 2023, during the Russian president’s working visit to the UAE. At the time, during talks in Abu Dhabi, the heads of state discussed the development of cooperation and international issues with an emphasis on the situation in the Middle East. After that, Putin and Al Nahyan held several phone conversations.

In addition, the UAE president will later take part in the BRICS Summit events, which will be held in Kazan on October 22-24.

