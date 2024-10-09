Iran rejects UK security official’s accusations

Baghaei said on Wednesday that UK officials should use their influence to stop the aggression and crimes of the occupying Israeli regime instead of making baseless accusations and raising misleading issues.

He rejected the claims made by a British security official against the Islamic Republic and condemned the repetition of these claims over the past two years, citing the lack of any proof or evidence.

UK’s MI5 spy chief, Ken McCallum, claimed that 20 potentially lethal plots backed by Iran have been disrupted in Britain since January 2022.

MNA/