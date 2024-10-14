US base in Koniko gas field comes under attack

Arab sources on early Monday reported an attack on the US base in northern Syria's Deir ez-Zur province.

Reports by Arab media suggest that the attack caused material damage to the US base.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

MNA/6256105