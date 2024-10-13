Iran, France presidents discuss ways for Lebanon ceasefire

In the phone conversation that took place on Sunday, Pezeshkian said Iran has always wanted a safe region away from war and unrest and has welcomed a ceasefire and cessation of war and conflict, while is it these Zionists have shown that they do not pay attention to any humanitarian framework and international laws and intensify their crimes.

"Iran will welcome and support any proposal to create peace and stability in the region," added the Iranian president.

"We call on France to join other European countries in their efforts to force the Zionist regime to stop the genocide and crimes in Gaza and Lebanon," he added."

"We assess the recent positions adopted by the French government in condemning the Zionist regime's actions in Lebanon and calling for a halt to the sending of weapons to this regime as positive," Pezeshkian added.

MNA/6255949