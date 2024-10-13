Any cooperation with criminal Zionist regime must end

Addressing the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Summit and on the sidelines of an emergency meeting Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), held in Geneva on Sunday, Ghalibaf emphasized that any kind of cooperation, assistance, dialogue, political and economic project with the Zionist regime must be stopped.

“Before attending PUIC, I went to Beirut to carry with me and convey the voice of oppression and Resistance of the Lebanese people to Geneva. The Islamic Republic is ready to help create a common security understanding about this historical danger of the Zionist regime. Any kind of cooperation, aid, dialogue and political and economic project with the Zionist regime must be stopped,” he underlined.

He added, “Under the current circumstances, we have to make a decision. If we could adopt a collective decision, victory is near and God's victory is certain. If we do not succeed in this way, we will pay all a price for it.”

The Zionist regime wants to control all the infrastructures in the region and if the criminal Zionist regime fails, it destroys them completely, he continued.

“Under such circumstances, establishing unity, amity and standing together is a security requirement for all of us,” Ghalibaf maintained.

“We are ready to help in an urgent and strong effort to create a common security understanding about this historical danger, and we will not spare any effort to eliminate this risk from the Islamic Ummah,” Iran’s parliament speaker noted.

The Zionist regime is now trying to cover its unprecedented weaknesses and limited power behind aggressive gestures in order to prevent spread of unity and amity among nations, he underlined.

