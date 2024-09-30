CBI chief in Istanbul to attend OIC Central Banks Conference

Developing and expanding bilateral relations and monetary and banking cooperation with the member states has been cited as one of the main aims of his visit to Turkey.

In this edition of the conference, the participants are expected to discuss the latest situation of the economic growth and inflation of the OIC member states and review the dimensions of using new technologies in electronic banking (e-banking).

Fifty-seven countries are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Iran’s non-oil trade with the member states of the organization in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 21, 2024) reached $32.2 billion, showing a 14 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

MP/TSN