Top Iran, Turkey bankers stress boosting monetary cooperation

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammadreza Farzin and Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey Fatih Karahan exchanged conferred on ways of increasing monetary and banking cooperation between the two countries in Istanbul on Monday.

During the annual meeting of the OIC central bank governors, the Iranian and Turkish top bankers discussed with each other regarding the latest situation of economic growth and inflation of the OIC member countries, while examining the dimensions of using new technologies in electronic banking (e-banking).

Some 57 seven countries are members of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Iran’s non-oil trade with the OIC’s member states in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 21, 2024) hit $32.2 billion, showing a 14 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

