  1. Economy
Sep 30, 2024, 5:54 PM

Top Iran, Turkey bankers stress boosting monetary cooperation

Top Iran, Turkey bankers stress boosting monetary cooperation

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – The governors of central banks of Iran (CBI) and Turkey emphasized the need to enhance mutual ties in banking field on the sidelines of 6th meeting of governors of the central banks of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammadreza Farzin and Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey Fatih Karahan exchanged conferred on ways of increasing monetary and banking cooperation between the two countries in Istanbul on Monday. 

During the annual meeting of the OIC central bank governors, the Iranian and Turkish top bankers discussed with each other regarding the latest situation of economic growth and inflation of the OIC member countries, while examining the dimensions of using new technologies in electronic banking (e-banking).

Some 57 seven countries are members of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Iran’s non-oil trade with the OIC’s member states in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to September 21, 2024) hit $32.2 billion, showing a 14 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

MA/6241947

News ID 222189
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News