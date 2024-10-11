Shocking figures show scale of Israeli atrocities in Gaza

The Al-Tariq website has presented a reported on the scale of the Israeli war on Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. The report puts the death toll of Palestinians at 47,014 and and 113,000 injured.

During this period, the Zionist invaders dropped more than 95,000 tons of bombs on Gaza, during which 200,000 residential units and more than 250,000 public buildings were destroyed. Also, 37 hospitals in the Strip have been damaged due to Zionist attacks and have stopped operation and providing services to the people.

The war in Gaza displaced almost the entire population of 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza. Before the start of the war, 60,000 Palestinian mothers were pregnant, and the Gaza Ministry of Health reported only 55,000 successful birth deliveries. According to international organizations, every 10 minutes a child is born in Gaza, but due to malnutrition, lack of sanitary facilities, and safe drinking water, it has little chance to survive.

Al-Tariq news website also reported that the Zionist army announced the death of 1,752 of its soldiers since October 7, 256 of whom were killed directly in Gaza. Also, 14,056 Zionist soldiers were injured during this conflict.

Zionist officials have admitted that on average, 1,000 soldiers of the Zionist army are injured in the war every month. 35% of the injured suffered from mental illnesses and 37% from physical injuries.

MNA/6253134