“We must have a ceasefire and a hostage deal as immediately as possible,” she said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Al Jazeera reported.

As the conflict in Gaza intensifies and spreads across the region, the gap between US rhetoric and policy is widening.

The Biden administration has continued to verbally call for de-escalation while also providing Israel with political support and a steady supply of bombs to sustain its wars.

MNA/