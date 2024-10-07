IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani’ safe: IRGC official

Speaking in a local ceremony held at Shahid Beheshti Cultural Complex on Monday regarding the rumors raised on the situation of IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, he emphasized that Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani is 'safe' and is busy operating his mission.

Turning to the situation overshadowed the country, Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi added that after its brutal massacre in the region in Gaza Strip, the occupying regime of Israel resorted to attacking Hezbollah Resistance in Lebanon as the staunch supporters of the Resistance Front and Gaza in the occupied Palestine. They [Israeli forces] started the war with the communicative devices (pagers) and martyred Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and today, the criminal Zionist regime is killing a number of the oppressed and innocent people in Dahiyeh, southern Lebanon.

He then pointed to the ground attack of the criminal Zionist regime on the occupied Palestine and said that the fake regime could not succeed in this regard and in return, a large number of the Zionist’s forces were killed by the Resistance forces.

