  1. Politics
Oct 7, 2024, 10:45 AM

Iran VP: Hassan Nasrallah’s path will continue

Iran VP: Hassan Nasrallah’s path will continue

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Iran’s Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref has said that the path of Martyr Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will continue definitely.

Aref made the remarks on Sunday night during his visit to the office of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement in Tehran.

He expressed his belief that although the martyrdom of Nasrallah was a significant loss for the Islamic world, his path would continue definitely.

The vice president also stated that he believes the future of Lebanon belongs to Hezbollah, adding that the movement will ultimately prevail against the Israeli regime.

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for over three decades, was martyred on September 27 in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

AMK/IRN85619772

News ID 222544

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News