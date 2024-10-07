Iran VP: Hassan Nasrallah’s path will continue

Aref made the remarks on Sunday night during his visit to the office of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement in Tehran.

He expressed his belief that although the martyrdom of Nasrallah was a significant loss for the Islamic world, his path would continue definitely.

The vice president also stated that he believes the future of Lebanon belongs to Hezbollah, adding that the movement will ultimately prevail against the Israeli regime.

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for over three decades, was martyred on September 27 in an Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

