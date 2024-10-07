Nasrallah to be buried in southern Beirut: Hezbollah official

"Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah's body is in Lebanon, and he will be buried in the southern suburbs of Beirut when conditions allow," Mahmoud Qamati, the vice-chairman of Hezbollah's political council told Reuters.

Regarding Seyuyed Hassan Nasrallah's successor, Qamati also said, "Hezbollah will be governed by a council until the new secretary general is elected. Choosing a new general secretary is a time-consuming process."

Hassan Nasrallah was a Lebanese cleric and politician who served as the secretary-general of Hezbollah from 1992 until his martyrdom in 2024.

MNA/6249061