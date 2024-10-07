  1. Politics
Nasrallah to be buried in southern Beirut: Hezbollah official

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – The vice-chairman of Hezbollah's political council announced that the body of d Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah will be buried in Lebanon.

"Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah's body is in Lebanon, and he will be buried in the southern suburbs of Beirut when conditions allow," Mahmoud Qamati, the vice-chairman of Hezbollah's political council told Reuters.

Regarding Seyuyed Hassan Nasrallah's successor, Qamati also said, "Hezbollah will be governed by a council until the new secretary general is elected. Choosing a new general secretary is a time-consuming process."

Hassan Nasrallah was a Lebanese cleric and politician who served as the secretary-general of Hezbollah from 1992 until his martyrdom in 2024.

