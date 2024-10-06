Iraqi resistance attacks three sites in occupied lands

In a statement on Sunday, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance group said that in support of the people of Palestine and Lebanon and in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime against women, children and the elderly, it attacked three separate targets in the occupied Golan with drones in the early hours of today.

The Iraqi Resistance also emphasized that it would crush the positions of the Zionist enemy with greater force.

This is while local Arab media reported that the American government has been pressuring the Iraqi government to stop such attacks but prime minister al-Sudani has not given in to these pressures and refuses to accept them.

