Qassam confirms death of field Cmdr. in Israeli airstrike

The Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed in a statement that Hussein Mahmoud al-Nader, a field commander from Marjayoun town in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh Governorate, was killed in an airstrike on Monday evening, Anadolu Agency reported.

Earlier, Hamas reported that 40 rockets were fired from Lebanese territory into northern occupied Palestine.

Zionist news outlets, citing military sources, claimed that 20 rockets were launched from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted and others landed in open areas.

Israel has launched a barrage of airstrikes into southern and eastern Lebanon, with Lebanese health authorities saying that at least 492 people have been killed, including 35 children, and 1,645 injured in the attacks since Monday morning, which have also forced thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

