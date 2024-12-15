  1. World
Youth in West Bank protest against Palestinian Authority

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Young people in the West Bank have revolted against the Palestinian Authority for raiding the resistance forces operating there against the Israeli regime occupying forces.

The Palestinian Authority has been raiding the beating heart of West Banks’s resistance, the Jenin camp. In the past few days, PA forces have launched a large attack on the camp, injuring many and martyring a child named Mohammad al-Amer, and well known resistance fighter, Yazid Ja’ayseh, local sources said on social media.

People from all across Jenin city have since marched to the camp to demonstrate against the PA’s crackdown on resistance in Jenin. Protests in support of Jenin have erupted in neighboring Tulkarem, Qabatiya, and Tubas.

The protesters condemned in the strongest terms what they described as the PA’s treacherous implementation of the Zionist occupier’s plots. 

