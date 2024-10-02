UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting

A day after Iran launched True Promise Operation 2 against Israel following the assassination of the top leadership of Hezbollah by the Zionist regime, the United Nations Security Council called an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss ways to avoid escalation in the Middle East.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres once again called for an immediate ceasefire while British Prime Minister Kier Starmer condemned Iran’s attack on Israel by reaffirming Britain’s unwavering support for Israel’s crimes against Gaza and Lebanon.

Iran hit occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on Tuesday night, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

MNA/