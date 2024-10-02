Israel embassy in Sweden target of shooting

Swedish police said Wednesday that a shooting had occurred at the Israeli embassy in Stockholm the day before, adding that no one was hurt and that an investigation had been opened.

Police said they were alerted that "a bang" had been heard on a street near the embassy in central Stockholm just before 6:00 pm (1600 GMT) on Tuesday, Barron's reported.

"We've made finds that indicate a shooting at Israel's embassy, but we don't want to disclose exactly what finds have been made since there is an ongoing investigation," Rebecca Landberg, press officer at Stockholm police, told AFP.

The statement came as police in neighboring Denmark said they were investigating two blasts that went off overnight in the "immediate proximity" to the Israeli embassy, also without injuring anyone.

