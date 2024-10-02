  1. World
Oct 2, 2024, 8:59 AM

Explosions rock vicinity of Israeli embassy in Denmark

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Two explosions occurred near the Israeli regime's embassy in Copenhagen.

Danish police announced on Wednesday that they are investigating two explosions that occurred near the Israeli regime's embassy in Copenhagen.

According to a statement released on social media platform X, the Copenhagen police confirmed that no one was injured in the incidents, Devdiscourse reported.  

They are currently carrying out initial investigations at the scene.

Authorities are also examining a possible connection to the Israeli embassy, which is situated in the affected area.

