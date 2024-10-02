  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 2, 2024, 10:14 AM

Yemen launches missile attack deep inside occupied Palestine

Yemen launches missile attack deep inside occupied Palestine

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, says that they attacked occupied Palestine with missiles.

During a military operation with three Quds-5 missiles, we targeted the occupation regime's military positions deep in occupied Palestine, Saree announced on Wednesday morning.

Hailing Iran's retaliatory missile attack on Israel last night, he said, "We declare our readiness to conduct joint operations with Iranian forces."

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on Tuesday night, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

MP/Alalam channel

News ID 222308

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News