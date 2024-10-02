Yemen launches missile attack deep inside occupied Palestine

During a military operation with three Quds-5 missiles, we targeted the occupation regime's military positions deep in occupied Palestine, Saree announced on Wednesday morning.

Hailing Iran's retaliatory missile attack on Israel last night, he said, "We declare our readiness to conduct joint operations with Iranian forces."

Iran launched a retaliatory attack on occupied Palestine with a barrage of its homegrown missiles on Tuesday night, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) saying that 90% of them hit the targets.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforooshan.

MP/Alalam channel