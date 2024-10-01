  1. Politics
Oct 1, 2024, 8:10 PM

Live updates:

Iran fires dozens of missiles at Israeli regime (+VIDEOS)

Iran fires dozens of missiles at Israeli regime (+VIDEOS)

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Much-anticipated Iranian retaliation against Israel has begun as ballistic missiles fired at the occupied Palestinian lands (Israeli regime) on Tuesday evening.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Tuesday evening that it had started hitting important military targets with dozens of missiles.

Previously, the Israeli army claimed that Iran had begun launching missiles at occupied Palestine.

Video footages from different cities across Iran like the capital Tehran show that barrage of missiles were fired at against Zionist entity.

Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz, Shiraz, Khorramabad, Arak etc. across Iran have witnessed missiles launched in the sky.

Iranian missiles have already hit Tel Aviv and Quds, local Israeli regime's media say.

In a statement, the IRGC said moments ago that the missile attack was a retaliation for different assassinations carried out by the Zionist enemy and the crimes in Palestine and Lebanon.

The IRGC said that the retaliatory attacks would continue with more might and would be more crushing if the Zionist regime did not stop its acts of mischief. 

Footage shows a barrage of Iranian missiles hitting occupied Israeli territories.

This item is being updated...

News ID 222273

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News