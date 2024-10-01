Iran fires dozens of missiles at Israeli regime (+VIDEOS)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Tuesday evening that it had started hitting important military targets with dozens of missiles.

Previously, the Israeli army claimed that Iran had begun launching missiles at occupied Palestine.

Video footages from different cities across Iran like the capital Tehran show that barrage of missiles were fired at against Zionist entity.

Tehran, Isfahan, Tabriz, Shiraz, Khorramabad, Arak etc. across Iran have witnessed missiles launched in the sky.

Iranian missiles have already hit Tel Aviv and Quds, local Israeli regime's media say.

In a statement, the IRGC said moments ago that the missile attack was a retaliation for different assassinations carried out by the Zionist enemy and the crimes in Palestine and Lebanon.

The IRGC said that the retaliatory attacks would continue with more might and would be more crushing if the Zionist regime did not stop its acts of mischief.

Footage shows a barrage of Iranian missiles hitting occupied Israeli territories.

This item is being updated...