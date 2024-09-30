  1. Politics
45 killed in Lebanese village by Israeli airstrike: ministry

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – The Lebanon's health ministry has announced that the death toll from an Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese town of Ain Deleb rose to 45.

The death toll from an Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese town of Ain Deleb has risen to 45, Reuters reports, citing Lebanon’s health ministry.

The media say that aggression took place on Sunday.

