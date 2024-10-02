Over 100,000 people move from Lebanon into Syria: UN

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the number of displaced people is expected to rise, as the Israeli forces continue to issue evacuation orders, including in 30 villages in south Lebanon, and those orders were issued between Monday and Tuesday, according to Xinhua, citing Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday.

In northern occupied territories, over 60,000 people remain displaced from their homes, said the spokesman at a daily briefing.

The UN Refugee Agency continues to step up its emergency response and working with partners to provide urgent humanitarian and protection support in its response for those displaced in Lebanon.

The United Nations and its partners are supporting the Lebanese government's response by providing food, nutrition for children, water and other essential supplies such as mattresses and hygiene kits.

The United Nations Children's Fund supported nearly 200 collective shelters hosting 50,000 displaced with essential supplies.

AMK/PR