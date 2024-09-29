Ansarullah vows response to Israeli attack on Hudaydah

Yemen’s Ansarullah has declared that it will respond to Israeli attack on port of Hudaydah which took place earlier on Sunday.

"With God's help, we will respond to the new aggression of the Zionist enemy" Nasreddin Amer, deputy head of Ansarullah Media Organization said in a post on X.

"The attacks failed. Necessary measures had been taken and oil storages had previously been emptied in Ras Issa and Hudaydah ports and an cautionary plan was implemented," he further wrote.

Amer also stressed that such Israeli aggression will not deter the Yemeni military from supporting the people of Palestine, noting that the Yemeni army will continue its pro-Palestine operations.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Abdulsalam, the spokesman of Yemen's Ansarullah movement said about the new Israeli aggression on Hudaydah that the aggression of the Zionists, which was carried out with the support of the United States, will not deter the Yemenis from supporting the Palestinians.

MNA