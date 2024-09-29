Israeli regime bombs Yemeni port city of Hudaydah

Israeli media have said that the regime's air forces have carried out attacks against Yemen on Sunday.

Reports from Yemen suggest the Israeli Air Force has carried out an airstrike in the coastal city of Hudaydah.

Footage posted to social media shows smoke rising from the area.

The alleged strikes come after the Yemeni armed forces launched three ballistic missiles at Israel this month.

Media have reported that the Israeli airstrikes targeted the oil and fuel depots in the Yemeni port city.

Al Mayadeen TV network has cited a source as saying that a swarm of Israeli aircraft targeted a civilian port and power stations.

Yemeni local sources told Al Mayadeen that "Fires have ignited in fuel tanks at Hudaydah Port, with thick smoke rising as a result of the airstrikes."

Meanwhile, an informed source has told the Al Mayadeen that "The US has given the green light to the Israeli enemy, which is in a state of euphoria, and it must bear the consequences of that."

MNA