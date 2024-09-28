World witnessing the most unprecedented genocide in Lebanon

In a message, he lashed out at the inaction of the international communities against the unprecedented crimes and massacre of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and the occupied territories and said, “It is time for the Islamic countries to unite against this illegitimate Zionist regime that threatens peace and security of the region greatly.”

At a time when some countries who claim to be advocates of human rights have ignored the world call for peace, and exactly at a time that countries have convened in the United Nations to establish peace in the world, once again, “We have observed that the fake and criminal Zionist regime has committed heinous crimes in Palestine and Lebanon and shamelessly it brags about the massacre of the Lebanese people and promises another Gaza in front of the representatives of the world.”

The world has witnessed the most unprecedented crimes and genocide in Lebanon during the last two weeks, Mokhber said, stressing that “Now, it is time for the Islamic countries to unite against this illegitimate regime that threatens the peace and security of the region and the world.”

