Westerns’ claim on human rights completely lie : Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s President says the recent explosion of communication devices by the Zionist resulting in the killing of many people shows that what Westerners claim about human rights and humanity is completely a lie.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during an interview with Al Jazeera Arabic on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Israel plans to expand the war in West Asia in order to stay, because it could not achieve its goals with what it did in Gaza, the Iranian president said.

But the regime reached the goal of destroying a city full of people and even cutting off water, food, and medicine to them while the world is watching and these human rights defenders are silent, Pezeshkian made a sarcastic remark pointing to the West’s stance on the Gaza war.

Islamic countries must show specific reaction to this issue, otherwise it is not unlikely that the West-backed Israeli regime will do the same in Lebanon what it did in Gaza, he added.

The Iranian president reminded that the Europeans who are slandering others on human rights and the Americans who claim that human lives matter to them, are all lies.

