Qader-1; The missile Hezbollah used to attack Tel Aviv

The Zionist media reported on Wednesday that one million Zionists entered shelters in Tel Aviv within a few minutes due to the sound of sirens.

Sirens were also sounded in other areas, including Netanya, the Sharon region, and Emek Hefer, north of Tel Aviv.

The Palestinian Shahab news agency detailed the Qader 1 missile launched toward Tel Aviv by Hezbollah.

The missile is considered a long-range ballistic missile, measuring between 15.5 and 16.58 meters in length with a diameter of 1.25 meters.

The Qader 1 weighs between 15 and 17.5 tons, with a warhead weighing 700 to 1,000 kilograms.

It uses a combination of liquid and solid fuel and its trajectory is similar to ballistic missiles. Its range varies from 1,350 kilometers to 1,950 kilometers.

AMK/6235763