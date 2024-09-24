Hezbollah conducts new wave of attacks on Israel

News sources reported that the siren alarm was heard in Upper and Western Galilee.

Explosions were heard in Upper Galilee and East Acre following rocket attacks from Lebanon.

Al-Mayadeen reported the new wave of rocket attacks from Lebanon towards the Zionist settlements in the north of occupied Palestine.

In West Galilee, the siren alarm can be heard due to the fear of drone attacks.

A Zionist in Yokne'am Illit near Haifa was injured by a rocket fired from Lebanon.

The alarm siren is heard in the east of Acre.

