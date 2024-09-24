Pezeshkian to hold press conf. with intl. reporters in NY

The news conference will be held at the end of President Pezeshkian’s visit to the United States.

This news conference will be broadcast live at IRIB Channel on Thursday morning.

President Pezeshkian travelled to New York on Sunday to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly session, President Pezeshkian expressed views and stances of the Islamic Republic regarding different issues.

Pezeshkian is also scheduled to hold several meetings, including one with Iranians residing in the United States of America.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the high-ranking officials of different states.

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) kicked off on Tuesday, 10 September 2024.

