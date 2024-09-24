Tehran ready to negotiate on nuclear issue

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met and held talks with President of the European Council Charles Michel in New York on Monday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to expand understanding, empathy and cooperation both within the country and in the regional and international arenas, Pezeshkian said in this meeting.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian considered the continuation and escalation of the Zionist regime's crimes as the most serious concern of the region and the world today.

"While the people of Iran chose me with the slogan of unity, empathy and interaction with the world and I became the president, the Zionist regime tried to drag the Islamic Republic of Iran into war by assassinating our dear guest "Haniyeh" on the day of my inauguration," he noted.

"Regarding the nuclear issue, the Islamic Republic of Iran has shown its will to resolve the issue, and today we are ready to negotiate and try to resolve the issue," he said, adding that Iran has not and is not seeking nuclear weapons in any way and welcomes and supports any action aimed at establishing and strengthening peace and security in the region and the world.

The President of the European Council also said, "We want the Islamic Republic of Iran to play a constructive role in the Palestinian issue, conflicts in Ukraine and reaching an agreement on the nuclear issue."

