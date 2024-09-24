International airways cancel flights to Occupied Palestine

The Ben Gurion Airport website shows all three are no longer flying to or from occupied Palestine today.

Many airlines have only recently resumed flights, having suspended the route at various points over the year since the Israel and Hamas conflict on October 7. Others are still not flying due to safety concerns and travel warnings, Zionist media reported.

Widespread Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon killed at least 492 people yesterday and injured over 1,645 more, Beirut said.

Hezbollah bombarded Israel with over 200 rockets yesterday, setting off sirens in northern occupied Palestine, near the bay metropolis of Haifa and as far south as some West Bank settlements near Tel Aviv.

SD/