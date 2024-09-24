Iran strongly condemns expansion of war by Israel in region

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its condolences to the bereaved nation and the working community of the coal mine disaster in Tabas, Mohajerani said in this presser.

The government is working hard to improve working conditions and safety standards to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies, she added.

Referring to the recent aggression of the Zionist regime in Lebanon, Mohajerani said, "We strongly condemn the expansion of the war in the region and its dangers in Lebanon, the crimes of the Zionist regime in Palestine, Gaza and Lebanon, and we consider these attacks against humanity and humanity.

She also called for serious intervention by the UN Security Council regarding Israeli crimes.

Referring to President Pezeshkian's visit to New York amid regional tension caused by the Israeli invasions, Mohajerani said, "In a situation when Israel put the nations of the region on the threshold of threats and war, the president's trip carries the message of stable and fair peace for all nations."



