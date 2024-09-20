  1. Politics
Iran's foreign minister departs for United States

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for New York on Friday afternoon.

Araghchi would visit the US to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also scheduled to visit New York on Sunday to attend the United Nations General Assembly session.

The Iranian president is set to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly session on Tuesday, expressing the views and stances of the Islamic Republic regarding different issues.

Pezeshkian is also scheduled to hold several meetings, including one with Iranians residing in the United States of America.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the high-ranking officials of different states.

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) will open on Tuesday, 10 September 2024. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

