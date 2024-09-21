Iran Armed Forces unveil new drones, missiles (+PHOTOS)

On the occasion of the beginning of Sacred Defense Week, the Iranian Armed Forces staged a military parade across the country.

During the ceremony, which was attended by high-ranking Iranian officials and the country's president Masoud Pezeshkian, the latest achievements of the Iranian Armed Forces were showcased.

Fattah hypersonic missile, the newest IRGC Aerospace Force hypersonic missile, was also showcased at the ceremony.

By developing this missile, Iran became one of the four countries owning this technology.

Shahed 136B drone, the newest Iran-made drone, was showcased at the Armed Forces military parade on Saturday morning.

Jahad ballistic missile, the newest IRGC ballistic missile, was showcased at the armed Forces military parade on Saturday morning.

This is a developing story...

