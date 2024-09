The People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force launched the ICBM carrying a simulated warhead at 8:44 a.m. local time, the ministry said in a statement, adding that it accurately landed in a predetermined area of the high seas.

The ministry said the test was a routine part of the Rocket Force’s annual military training, NBC News reported.

“It is in line with international law and international practice and is not directed against any country or target,” it said.

