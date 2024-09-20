Iran’s Armed Forces to hold military parade tomorrow

On the occasion of commemorating the 44th anniversary of the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), Iranian Army’s Executive Deputy Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Mahmoudi said that parade of Iran's Armed Forces will be held at 7:00 a.m. at the venue of the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA), southern Tehran province, on Saturday with the participation of high-ranking state and military officials.

The parade ceremony will also be held in other provinces of the country simultaneously, he added.

In the parade, Army Air Force and the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) along with the pilots of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army will display their authority in the sky.

In this ceremony, the new military achievements and defense capability of Iranian Armed Forces will be showcased as well.

