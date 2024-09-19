Hezbollah launches missile attacks on 4 Israeli positions

A few hours ago, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in a statement that "in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and in response to Israel's attacks on Majdal Selam and Blida in southern Lebanon," it targeted 4 areas in occupied Palestine with missile attacks.

According to Al Jazeera, the Zionist media also reported the occurrence of a "serious incident" in the north of occupied Palestine, as a result of which 15 Zionist soldiers were injured.

Hezbollah, which has vowed to retaliate against Israel, said on Wednesday it attacked Israeli artillery positions with rockets, the first strike at its arch-foe since the blasts. The Israeli military claimed there were no reports of any damage or casualties.

"Hezbollah wants to avoid an all-out war," said Mohanad Hage Ali, deputy director of research at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut. "But given the scale ... there will be pressure for a stronger response."6229985

MNA/