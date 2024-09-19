North Korea launches new ballistic missiles

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Wednesday that the tests involved new tactical Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 missiles, a series of short-range ballistic missiles mounted with 4.5-ton super-large conventional warheads.

The North's military also tested a strategic cruise missile that has been upgraded for combat use, KCNA added.

The agency said the tests came following North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s call for the use of stronger conventional weapons and nuclear capabilities to improve the country’s arms capabilities required for dealing with grave threats posed by outside forces.

KCNA quoted Kim, who oversaw the tests, as stressing "the need to continue to bolster up the nuclear force and have the strongest military technical capability and overwhelming offensive capability in the field of conventional weapons too.”

North Korea's state media reported the tests of missiles with the same name in July and released on Thursday photographs of a projectile striking a target in a hilly area.

In reaction to the latest tests, South Korea's military said two ballistic missiles landed in a mountainous area in the North's northeast.

North Korea had a day earlier fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles, with Japan also confirming the launch.

Last Thursday, Pyongyang fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into waters east of the Korean peninsula, the first major weapons test by the nuclear-armed country since early July.

MA/PR