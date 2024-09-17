Pezeshkian calls for Muslims' unity against Israel crimes

The differences (between Muslims) have caused the Zionist regime to do whatever it wants in the region and kill women, children, young and old, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a meeting with a group of Sunni scholars and clerics on the occasion of the unity week.

If Muslims are united, the Israel regime can not continue its crimes, Pezeshkian said, adding, "Islam is endangered when Zionists kill Muslims and we remain indifferent."

Being indifferent towards the lives of Muslims, poverty, hunger, discrimination, and injustice are very dangerous.

Islamic Unity Week is held annually by Muslims between the date Sunnis consider to be Prophet Muhammad's birthday and the date which Shia Muslims consider it to be.

On the occasion of the Unity Week, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also met with a group of Sunni scholars and clerics on Monday.

Emphasizing the importance of Islamic unity and the efforts of ill-wishers to tarnish Islamic unity and amity, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei reemphasized that the issue of "Islamic Ummah" should not be forgotten in any way.

Speaking in a meeting with a group of Sunni scholars, Friday prayers leaders, and directors of theological schools across the country on Monday, the Leader called the identity of the “Islamic Ummah” essential and stressed that the issue of the “Islamic Ummah” should not be fallen into oblivion.

MNA/