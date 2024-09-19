Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
19 September 2024 - 15:00

By: Fouad Ashtari

Opening of 38th Intl. Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – The 38th International Islamic Unity Conference kicks off in Tehran on Thursday with the participation of President Masoud Pezeshkian and more than a hundred Shia and Sunna scholars from across the world.

The 38th edition of the conference entitled "Islamic Cooperation to Achieve Common Values with an Emphasis on Palestine Issue" opened at the Islamic Conference Hall on Thursday morning.

More than 150 elites, prayer leaders, intellectuals, and activists from across the world attend the 3-day conference.

