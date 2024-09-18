  1. World
Hezbollah to give proper response to Israel pager denotations

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – Lebanese lawmakers stressed that Hezbollah would give a proper response to the Israeli pager detonations in the Arab country on Tuesday.

Saying that the Resistance is ready to resist any kind of aggression, a Lebanese lawmaker told reporters that the response to Israeli terrorism will undoubtedly be proportional to the level and volume of this aggression.

Another Lebanese parliament member said, "In my opinion, everything will be decided on the battlefield, they should laugh a little and cry a lot."

"We are in the fight to support the Palestinians and we will continue this fight," he added.

At least 11 people were martyred and 4,000 others were injured in Lebanon following a series of pager blasts by the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening.

